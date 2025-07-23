Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 7.6% on Strong Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.47. 15,107,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 25,604,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.