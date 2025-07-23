Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.08. 2,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Clicks Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

