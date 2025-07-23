CNX Resources (CNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $467.33 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNX Resources stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Corporation. ( NYSE:CNX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

