Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $65.21 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after buying an additional 472,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,423,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Comerica by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,107,000 after buying an additional 203,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,039,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

