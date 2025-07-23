Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.60.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $533.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $559.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

