Contrasting DIAGNOS (DGNOF) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS’s competitors have a beta of -13.69, suggesting that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -4,039.47% N/A -157.63% DIAGNOS Competitors -268.96% -105.34% -20.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIAGNOS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $80,000.00 -$3.08 million -3.83 DIAGNOS Competitors $1.36 billion $32.01 million -16.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DIAGNOS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DIAGNOS competitors beat DIAGNOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

