Contrasting Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Exp World alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exp World and J. W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exp World 0 0 1 0 3.00 J. W. Mays 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exp World presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Exp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Exp World is more favorable than J. W. Mays.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exp World $4.57 billion 0.38 -$21.27 million ($0.11) -101.73 J. W. Mays $21.59 million 3.55 -$410,000.00 ($0.04) -949.75

This table compares Exp World and J. W. Mays”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

J. W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exp World. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exp World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Exp World has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Exp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Exp World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exp World and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exp World -0.36% 1.85% 0.91% J. W. Mays -0.34% -0.14% -0.08%

Summary

Exp World beats J. W. Mays on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees. In addition, the company offers SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, SUCCESS podcasts, SUCCESS plus, SUCCESS speakers bureau, and SUCCESS coaching, podcasts, and digital training courses. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, and Poland. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.