CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $140.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CoreWeave traded as high as $129.99 and last traded at $127.99. Approximately 3,917,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,709,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut CoreWeave from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

