Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

