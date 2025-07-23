Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coupang were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after buying an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Coupang by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Coupang by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

