Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,386,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 632,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $306.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $165.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

