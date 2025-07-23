Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) vs. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Valneva alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -43.08% -43.05% -16.23% Cresco Labs -11.86% -21.77% -6.00%

Volatility & Risk

Valneva has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $183.52 million 2.89 -$13.25 million ($1.19) -5.24 Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.42 -$74.44 million ($0.24) -2.60

This table compares Valneva and Cresco Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valneva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valneva and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cresco Labs 0 2 0 2 3.00

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.80%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.