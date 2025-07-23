Critical Comparison: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.18% 12.83% 6.17% Caesarstone -11.93% -13.23% -6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and Caesarstone”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.90 billion 1.59 $201.68 million $3.17 25.65 Caesarstone $443.22 million 0.15 -$42.83 million ($1.36) -1.44

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knife River, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Knife River has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Knife River and Caesarstone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caesarstone 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $117.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.09%. Caesarstone has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Caesarstone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesarstone is more favorable than Knife River.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Caesarstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Knife River shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Knife River beats Caesarstone on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Caesarstone

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

