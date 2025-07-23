Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 220 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

CMG opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

