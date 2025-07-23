Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,392 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

