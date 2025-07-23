Csenge Advisory Group Buys 17,700 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $144,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,402.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,485.16. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFLY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

