Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $291.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

