Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

