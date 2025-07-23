Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,300 BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 126,181 shares during the period.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

