Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

