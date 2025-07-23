Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 target price on shares of Everest Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $336.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.