Csenge Advisory Group Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Celestica were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celestica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 106,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus cut their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

