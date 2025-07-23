Csenge Advisory Group Has $224,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,801 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,877,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

