Csenge Advisory Group Has $226,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 303.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 9.6%

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

