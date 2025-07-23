Csenge Advisory Group Has $233,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.1%
CHKP opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.02 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
