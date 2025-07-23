Csenge Advisory Group Has $255,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

