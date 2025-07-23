Csenge Advisory Group Has $285,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,701,000 after acquiring an additional 315,007 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,930,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 602,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,579,000. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,931,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

