Csenge Advisory Group Has $290,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

