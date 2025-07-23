Csenge Advisory Group Has $309,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 937,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

