Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5%

KKR stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

