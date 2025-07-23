Csenge Advisory Group Invests $110,000 in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 108.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 90,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 644.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 60.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 42.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,340. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.