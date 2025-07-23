Csenge Advisory Group Invests $227,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

