Csenge Advisory Group Invests $324,000 in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,537,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period.

FDNI stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

