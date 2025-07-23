Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after buying an additional 3,288,932 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 500,684 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,938,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

