Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $221,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

