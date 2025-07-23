Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $228,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.6%

CCEP opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

