Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $286,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.