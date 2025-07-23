Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 303,712 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 103,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $48.32.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

