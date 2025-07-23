Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 116,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.