Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,274,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 195,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

