Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

SLB stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

