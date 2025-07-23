Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSE:GNT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 7.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 54,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $349,735.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,607,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,495.50. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,175 shares of company stock worth $889,754.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

