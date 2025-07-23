Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VMBS opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
