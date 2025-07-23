Csenge Advisory Group Sells 174 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

