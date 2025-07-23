Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

