Csenge Advisory Group Sells 206 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after buying an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE EME opened at $560.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.66 and a 200-day moving average of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

