Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,085 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after buying an additional 278,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $707,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7%

RCL opened at $348.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.00 and a 200 day moving average of $246.31. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $352.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

