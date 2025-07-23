Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,172 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 381.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 74.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

