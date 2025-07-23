Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,265 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,773,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,656.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,848 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
