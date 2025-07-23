Csenge Advisory Group Sells 377 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3%

CL stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

